The Carry Out 6-26-17: “Going backwards is not the best look for the Catholic Church, I mean am I the only one who watched ‘Spotlight’ On Demand?

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Congressional Budget Office saying the GOP healthcare bill would leave 22 million more people uninsured by 2026, the Supreme Court clearing the way for President Trump to prohibit the entry of some people into the United States from countries he deems dangerous, the Supreme Court also taking up the case on the baker who refused to sell a wedding cake to a gay couple, Mayor Rahm Emanuel saying Elon Musk is interested in an underground high-speed rail line connecting downtown to O’Hare International Airport, the Cubs in D.C. to take on the Nationals, the Sox getting swept by the A’s over the weekend, the White Sox retiring Mark Buehrle’s number this weekend, Antoine Walker saying Jimmy Butler was a bad locker room guy and a new study showing that older dads have geeky sons.

