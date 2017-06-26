× The Beat Full Show (6/25/17): Hoge goes on vacation, all hell breaks loose

Adam Hoge, Harry Teinowitz and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Hoge is back from vacation and the entire Chicago sports world has turned upside down while he was gone; the guys discuss the Bulls finally deciding to rebuild with Chicago Tribune Bulls insider KC Johnson; the voice of the Blackhawks John Wiedeman joins the show to talk about the flurry of Blackhawks moves saw Brandon Saad return and Artemi Panarin and Nikas Hjalmarsson leave; we talk Kyle Schwarber’s demotion and possible trades that could benefit both sides of town; Hoge’s Headlines returns after a lengthy hiatus, and more.