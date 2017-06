× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.26.17: Filled with Pride

We are filled with pride and feeling the love after the 2017 Pride Parade yesterday, but we still have to deal with what’s going on in the world. ┬áRyan Nobles checks in from D.C. and our friend Michael Auslin sums up the issues we have with North Korea. Bill Geiger warns us that we need to be saving 10% of every dollar we make and more surprises along the way!