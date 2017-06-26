× Saturday Night Special 6.24.17 | Rejection

We all face rejection: be it in our relationships, our careers or any number of scenarios. But why do we fear being rejection? Should we embrace it instead?

This week on the Saturday Night Special, host Amy Guth digs deep into our ideas of rejection to discover the who, what, where and why of our deep-seated discomfort with denial.

Amy is joined in-studio by New York Times best-selling author Harlan Cohen, who has built a whole career on getting comfortable with being uncomfortable and helping others do the same.

She also welcomes Dr. Vanessa Patrick who co-authored a study about how the language we use can help or hurt our ability to achieve our goals and Huffington Post writer Siobhan Kukolic who talks about her goal of receiving 100 rejection letters for her book “The Treasure you Seek”.