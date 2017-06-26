× Quiote is bringing the distinct Mexican flavors of mezcal to Logan Square

Paul Biasco and Dan Salls of the great, new Logan Square restaurant Quiote join Justin to talk about their restaurant, their previous careers (Paul as a journalist, Dan in the restaurant/food truck industry) before opening Quiote, the growing popularity of mezcal, the independent spirit of making mezcal, how the business can be all-consuming and the challenges of running a popular restaurant.

