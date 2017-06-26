× Previewing the 36th Annual American Music Festival at FitzGerald’s

Bill and Kate FitzGerald join Dave Hoekstra to preview the 36th American Music Festival, which starts Friday June 30th at Fitzgerald’s Nightclub in Berwyn. They handicap some of the highlights of the festival including Shinyribs, Dave Alvin, Robbie Fulks and The Waco Brothers, among many others over the three-day stretch of the fest. They also discuss the the evolution of the festival and that whole stretch of Roosevelt Road in terms of nightlife.

We also hear from award-winning blues saxophonist Terry Hanck, who’s slated to kick off the festival. He talks about planting the seeds for his love blues and rock and roll form hearing Jimmy Reed on Chicago radio and the varied musical career of his father, including co-writing the Oscar Meyer wiener jingle.