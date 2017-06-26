× Make it Better Foundation founder Susan B. Noyes: “We want to do the most good for the most people we can”

Susan Noyes, founder of the Make it Better Foundation, joins Justin to talk about her career, the journey that led her from being an attorney to launching a media company, negotiating a contract to buy North Shore magazine, the changing landscape of the publishing world and online magazines, fitting in with Chicago media companies, the mission of the Make it Better Foundation, the concept of “social entrepreneurship,” the importance of being a “connector” and the relationship between content and community.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio