John Wiedeman: "I've learned not to question Stan Bowman and the hockey ops side…there's a method to what they do"

The voice of the Blackhawks John Wiedeman joins Adam Hoge, Harry Teinowitz and Jarrett Payton as the team comes off a hectic week that included hosting the NHL Draft, dealing Artemi Panarin and Niklas Hjalmarsson, and losing Marian Hossa. He talks about his surprise that Vegas took Trevor Van Riemsdyk and not Marcus Kruger in the expansion draft, Brandon Saad’s return and the hope that he can bring some of the elements of Hossa’s game back to the Blackhawks, the opportunity present for the young defensemen like Michal Kempny and Gustav Fosling and Connor Murphy’s potential as a physical presence on the blue line, and more.