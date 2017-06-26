× How much of the Supreme Court’s travel ban decision is a victory for President Trump?

Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are here to debate the top political stories making news this week including the Congressional Budget Office saying the Senate’s GOP healthcare bill would cause an estimated 22 million more Americans to be uninsured by the end of the coming decade, the Supreme Court allowing some parts of President Trump’s travel ban to take effect and Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 presidential election. Touché!

