× Getting S*** Done | Episode 78| The Big Payoff

Does this sound familiar: “I worked all day but got nothing done.” It’s the worst feeling ever. Right? Our guess is that you did everything BUT the work you needed to get done. This isn’t procrastination– which is when you knowingly clean the house instead of writing that report. This is Work Avoidance. It’s sneakier. Rachel and Suzanne have identified 3 work avoidance time sucks to help you avoid the rabbit hole and get sh*t done.

