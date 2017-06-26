× “Elton Jim” attempts to restore his picnic table but quickly decides to “call the guy,” and also debates Steppenwolf Theatre’s move to ban a critic

In this 58th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and Mick Kayler swap hilarious DIY stories about home projects they’ve attempted — Jim recounts his recent attempt at re-finishing a picnic table and eventually having to “call the guy,” to do it, and Mick explains what went wrong when he sealed his driveway. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti tackle the issue of free speech as Chicago Steppenwolf Theatre supports the banning of a critic.