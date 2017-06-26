× Cheapest condo in planned River North tower to go for $1.38 million

RIVER NORTH — The newest condominium tower coming to River North could look like this.

Chicago-based Kiferbaum Development has released renderings of the 13-story luxury condo tower it plans near Dearborn and Huron streets as the developer begins sales.

The 11-unit tower at 56 W. Huron St. would include full-floor condos topped by a two-floor, four-bedroom penthouse. Each high-rise home will include its own terrace and private elevator access.

