Cheapest condo in planned River North tower to go for $1.38 million
RIVER NORTH — The newest condominium tower coming to River North could look like this.
Chicago-based Kiferbaum Development has released renderings of the 13-story luxury condo tower it plans near Dearborn and Huron streets as the developer begins sales.
The 11-unit tower at 56 W. Huron St. would include full-floor condos topped by a two-floor, four-bedroom penthouse. Each high-rise home will include its own terrace and private elevator access.
41.895104 -87.630266