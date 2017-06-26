Chicago Blackhawks left wing Bryan Bickell watches during practice at the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 5, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. The Chicago Blackhawks lead the best-of-seven games series against the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Blackhawks Crazy: Bryan Bickell Checks In
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Bryan Bickell watches during practice at the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 5, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. The Chicago Blackhawks lead the best-of-seven games series against the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
In Episode 2 of Season 3 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen, Scott King, and Brittany Toolis get you caught up on everything Hawks including a phone conversation with the recently retired Bryan Bickell. And of course, the guys dive into what turned out to be a VERY busy draft weekend for the Blackhawks’ front office.