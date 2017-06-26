× Blackhawks Crazy: Bryan Bickell Checks In

In Episode 2 of Season 3 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen, Scott King, and Brittany Toolis get you caught up on everything Hawks including a phone conversation with the recently retired Bryan Bickell. And of course, the guys dive into what turned out to be a VERY busy draft weekend for the Blackhawks’ front office.