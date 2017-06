× Bill and Wendy Full Show 06-26-17

Today’s guests include Amy Ettinger, and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk ice cream, the Illinois State Budget, an important rock that has gone missing in Norway, Patti Lupone’s thoughts on President Donald Trump, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.