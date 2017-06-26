× Amy Ettinger: “Sweet Spot: An Ice Cream Binge Across America”

Amy Ettinger is an essayist, journalist, and editor who’s work has been featured in the New York Times, New York magazine, The Washington Post, Salon, and the Huffington Post. Her new book, “Sweet Spot: An Ice Cream Binge Across America”, provides an intimate look at the men and women who bring dairy desserts to the masses. She joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to tell them all about it!

