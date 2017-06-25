FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, a self-driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he’s gone. Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in a memo. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
What’s Next For Uber And It’s Growing Chicago Market?
News Editor for Blue Sky Innovation Ben Meyerson joins Brian Noonan, in for Dean Richards, to talk about the latest shake up at Uber with the resignation of CEO Travis Kalanick. They discuss what’s next for the rideshare disruptor, the Uber work culture, and how the changes at the top may affect Chicago.