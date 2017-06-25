× WGN Radio Theatre #191: Escape, The Aldrich Family & Crime Does Not Pay

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 24, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Escape: Border Town” Starring-Jack Webb; (12-13-49). Next we have: “The Aldrich Family: Muscle Building Course” Starring-Ezra Stone; (11-06-41). For our final episode of the night we have: “Crime Does Not Pay: Summertime Take” Starring-Charles Korvin; (11-21-49)

