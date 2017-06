× This is History: Comiskey Park Opens, Chicago Proposes Secession from Illinois in 1925, Superman Debuts in DC Comics’ Action Comics Series issue #1, First Television Commercial, The 1st Pride March

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the first US Zoo, President Garfield is hot, Chicago’s Comiskey Park opens. the City of Chicago propose to secede from the State of Illinois in 1925, Popeye debuts, Johnny Carson hits the airwaves, the first Gay Pride Parade and more.