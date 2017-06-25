× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 6/25/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin for 6/25/17:

State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) joins the show. The senator has been involved on the GOP side over efforts to rewrite the state’s school-aid funding formula as part of a budget agreement. During this interview, Barickman will share his thoughts about funding inequities and the Chicago Public Schools.

Then, state Rep. Lou Lang (D-Skokie) chimes in to tell us about the latest in the special session called by the governor to deal with the state’s budget impasse.

After that, Rick will discuss the special session with state Sen. Bill Brady (R-Bloomington). Listen in as Brady shares his take on where things are headed in Springfield.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*