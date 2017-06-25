× The Latest Between The Steppenwolf Theatre And Theater Critic Hedy Weiss

Dean Richards discusses the situation between the Steppenwolf Theatre and Chicago Sun-Times Theater Critic Hedy Weiss after what some are calling a controversial critique of the production of ‘Pass Over.’ Dean shares his thoughts on the issue and asks listeners their opinion on if Heddy should not be invited for certain openings at theaters around Chicago due to her critiques that may not always be in favor of a theater’s production.

Here is the latest on the Hedy Weiss conversation.