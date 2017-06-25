LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: Former Los Angeles Dodgers Rick Monday throws out the ceremonial first pitch before game three of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on October 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (6/24/17): Trades that made you question your fandom
Harry Teinowitz and Andy Masur bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: The guys break down the flurry of moves made the Blackhawks heading into this weekend’s draft and the Niklas Hjalmarsson trade sparks a discussion on painful trades over the years and Andy tells a story about how Rick Monday made his brother abandon the Cubs; NBA.com senior writer Steve Aschburn joins the show to break down the Bulls long-overdue rebuild; Bleacher Nation’s Scott Miller talks about the league-wide view on Kyle Schwarber and his demotion to AAA, and more.