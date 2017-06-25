× The Beat Full Show (6/24/17): Trades that made you question your fandom

Harry Teinowitz and Andy Masur bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: The guys break down the flurry of moves made the Blackhawks heading into this weekend’s draft and the Niklas Hjalmarsson trade sparks a discussion on painful trades over the years and Andy tells a story about how Rick Monday made his brother abandon the Cubs; NBA.com senior writer Steve Aschburn joins the show to break down the Bulls long-overdue rebuild; Bleacher Nation’s Scott Miller talks about the league-wide view on Kyle Schwarber and his demotion to AAA, and more.