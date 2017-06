× Svengoolie’s House of Horrors: The Top Summer-Themed Frightful Flicks

Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz talks to Dave about the top summer-themed frightful flicks including ‘Friday the 13th’, ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer’ and ‘Sleepaway Camp’, plus we celebrate 38 years since ‘Son of Svengoolie’ debuted in 1979, and the upcoming new addition to Svengoolie’s Museum of Broadcast Communications exhibit.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3369147/3369147_2017-06-25-062647.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3