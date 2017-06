× Summerfest Preview, The World’s Largest Music Festival at 50: Paul Simon, The Chainsmokers, Tom Petty, Luke Bryan, Pink

Sarah Smith Pancheri, VP of Sales & Marketing of Summerfest celebrates their 50th season by joining Dave to preview this year’s lineup at the World’s Largest Music Festival, featuring The Chainsmokers, Pink, Paul Simon, Tom Petty, Dierks Bentley, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Huey Lewis, and Sheryl Crow. Summerfest in Milwaukee is June 28-July 2 and July 4-July 9.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3369148/3369148_2017-06-25-063048.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3