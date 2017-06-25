× OTL #558: Taxing online video games, Chicago Tree Project, The Secret History of Bonemen of Barumba

Mike Stephen talks with Entertainment Software Association senior vice president Rich Taylor about how Chicago taxes our online video gaming experience, checks in with Chicago Sculpture International board president Emily Moorhead about turning dying trees into sculptures via The Chicago Tree Project, and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about tribal postpunk oddballs the Bonemen of Barumba for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we tell the tale of Mike raiding Andy’s garage for supplies for his new house! This week’s local music is provided by The Addisons.

