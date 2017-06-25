× NBA.com senior writer Steve Aschburner on the Bulls: “They’re throwing a bunch of stuff at the wall to see what sticks”

Steve Aschburner, senior writer at NBA.com and Turner Sports joins Andy Masur and Harry Teinowitz to talk about the Bulls trade of Jimmy Butler and then selling their 2nd round pick in the NBA Draft despite seemingly committing to a rebuild, Dwyane Wade sticking around despite the team finally blowing it up, the challenge ahead for Fred Hoiberg and his staff to prove that they can develop players, and more.