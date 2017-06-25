Luis And Lin-Manuel Miranda Are Using ‘Hamilton’ To Teach U.S History

Broadway musical "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, left, and his father Luis A. Miranda, Jr., center, speak with former presidential advisor David Axelrod, right, before the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors reception in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Washington. The 2015 Kennedy Center Honors Honorees are singer-songwriter Carole King, filmmaker George Lucas, actress and singer Rita Moreno, conductor Seiji Ozawa, and actress Cicely Tyson. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Luis Miranda, father of Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda sits down with Dean Richards to talk about the Hamilton Education Program which teaches students about the founding of the U.S and U.S history with the help of the Tony Award-winning production!