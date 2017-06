× Kevin Kronin of REO Speedwagon: Still Rolling with the Changes

Vocalist, songwriter and musician Kevin Kronan of REO Speedwagon joins Dave to talk about the band’s history, their biggest hits and preview their up omg concerts at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday July 1st and at Summerfest up North in Milwaukee on Thursday July 6th.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3369144/3369144_2017-06-25-061744.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3