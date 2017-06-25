× KC Johnson on the Bulls: “When you trade an NBA player, you lose the trade in the short term”

Chicago Tribune Bulls insider KC Johnson joins Adam Hoge, Harry Teinowitz and Jarrett Payton to discuss a busy week in Bulls basketball, as they trade Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves to kick off the NBA Draft. He discusses the task ahead for Fred Hoiberg, Gar Forman and John Paxson and important it will be this front office to hit on high lottery picks in the next few years, the potential there for some of the return pieces like Kris Dunn, what to do with Rajon Rondo now with multiple young guards that will need minutes, and more.