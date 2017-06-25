× Husband and wife business talk home designs with Frank Fontana

Frank Fontana talks to the Simes Studio Founders, Jorge and Cindy Simes about wall, floor and ceiling finishes. Founded by husband and wife classically trained artists almost 30 years ago, they discuss Murals to Gilding to Faux Bois to Eglomise (reverse painted glass) and much more!

At 1:47, Fontana carries on the traditional art of fine decorative painting. In the manner of the famous Renaissance workshops, the studio is a synthesis of the individual artistic talents and specialties of a group of fine artists. Beginning as apprentices they progress to senior artists skilled in the diverse aspects of their craft.

Then, at 2:05, Frank discusses some of this favorite products. This week, he talks about the BladeRunner X2, an ideal bench top saw for DIY summer projects. This lightweight, portable benchtop saw does the work of multiple saws by making fast and accurate rip, crosscut, scroll, inside and miter cuts using standard T-shank jigsaw blades.