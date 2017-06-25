× Frank Fontana talks to planners of The Chicago Architecture Biennial

Frank talks with Todd Palmer, the Executive Director of The Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB). The CAB Partner programming will coincide with the preview on September 14–15, 2017, and continue for the duration of the Biennial, from the opening weekend on September 16–17 through January 7, 2018. Later on, Ania Jaworska, Chicago-based architect and Visiting Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, School of Architecture talks about participating in this year’s Biennial. The goal is to explore Chicago’s rich historic legacy as an incubator of architectural ideas and showcase diverse cultural sites across the city and region through a range of programs that are available to the public. The city and its buildings will provide a space for international participants and visitors to explore the 2017 theme, Make New History, and to question how the past connects to the present, while also inspiring the future of art, architecture, and urban design.

Later, Sharon Johnston, Artistic Director and founding principal of LA-based firm Johnston Marklee and Mark Lee, Artistic Director and founding principal of LA-based firm Johnston Marklee join the conversation.

The opening of the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial will align with the sixth annual EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, which will run September 13–17, 2017, at Navy Pier. A complete list of Biennial programming and special events will be available at http://www.chicagoarchitecturebiennial.org.