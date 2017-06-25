× Brian Noonan Show 6/25/17: Coal and steel in the U.S., plus live music with Heather Horton

Brian wishes newsman Roger Badesch a happy birthday, talks to a VICE documentary filmmaker about the steel industry in the United States, and enjoys some live music from Heather Lynne Horton and Michael McDermott.

To kick off the show, Brian invites Roger Badesch into the studio to discuss how he’s been celebrating his 65th (!) birthday. Since Brian has worked with Roger for nearly 10 years, the two have an entertaining but friendly back and forth about the “multiple celebrations” Roger has been enjoying over the last few weeks.

Documentary filmmaker Adam Banicki, a DePaul and Northwestern University alum, then stops by the studio to discuss his new documentary, Toxic Air in Steam Valley. His documentary aims to offer a bipartisan view on what’s happening to the people of Clairton, Pennsylvania, and unravel the complex relationship coal factories have with the townspeople living nearby. Adam gives Brian insight into what it’s like to create a documentary for VICE and some of the complex issues raised in his piece.

Then, musicians Heather Lynne Horton and Michael McDermott stop by the studio to discuss Heather’s new album Don’t Mess With Mrs. Murphy, on sale July 7. Heather talks about her musical career and challenges from over the years, plus what inspires her to write music and how she felt about performing in various parts of the country.

To wrap up the show, legal expert Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to discuss the latest legal news, including the ongoing Bill Cosby case and latest news from Washington. She also answers legal questions from listeners.