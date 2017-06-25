× Brian Noonan In For Dean Richards: The Latest On Uber, Luxury Air Travel, Pride Parade, Vacation Trends And Broken English Taco Pub!

Brian Noonan fills in for the second half of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning and talks with Ben Meyerson of Blue Sky Innovation about the latest shakeup at Uber and what it means for Chicago. He then breaks down more than luxurious airplane travel, shares Dean’s A-List interviews and checks in with Dean LIVE from the WGN TV Pride Parade float.

Brian then talks about American Vacation trends and invites Chef Frank Valdez of Broken English Taco Pub for the Foodtime segment to discuss their impressive popularity and their new venture by introducing brunch to their already popular menu.