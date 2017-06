× Bleacher Report’s Scott Miller: “I would guarantee there would be a long line of suitors” for Kyle Schwarber

Harry Teinowitz and Andy Masur talk with Scott Miller, national MLB columnist for Bleacher Report and Turner Sports about Kyle Schwarber’s demotion to AAA Iowa and the possible effect his struggles at the plate would have on his value across the league, who else might be the odd man out for the Cubs to be dealt for starting pitching help, what starters would be the best fit, and more.