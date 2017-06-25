× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Writer/Critic Jeremy McCarter, Lurie Garden Director Laura Ekasetya & jazz singer Laury Shelley

Tonight on the program, Rick talked to Laura Ekasetya from the Lurie Garden at Millennium Park about its magic plants and wonderful programs. Then, singer Laury Shelley shared some of her music and talked about her influences and upcoming showcase. Lastly, writer/critic Jeremy McCarty joined Rick in-studio to talk about his amazing books “Young Radicals: In the War for American Ideals” and “Hamilton: The Revolution.”