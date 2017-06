× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/24/17: Marshall Allen, Duggan Sisters, Claire Suddath

This week on the Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy talks to ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen about his personal experience with an overpriced drug, and what it says about health care in America. The Duggan Sisters join later to talk about how politics and local business in Chicago intersect for them. Later, Claire Suddath from Bloomberg breaks down the gender wage gap and why it persists.