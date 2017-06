× The Markets 6/24/17: Tech and energy help offset weakness in financial sector

Orion, riding solo as Max gets a well deserved week off, starts the show by highlighting the strength in the tech and energy sectors. Later, Orion talks to Paul Georgy of Allendale about the big ups and downs happening on Wall Street. Finally, David Salmonsen, from the American Farm Bureau Federation, discusses the trade relations announcements coming out of D.C.