Sonoma Raceway President and GM Steve Page joins Dane to share the amazing history and the excitement of race day coming up. Hear about celebrations for Richard Petty’s 80th and recognition for the 88’s last time at the track with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Some of the biggest for NASCAR, Indycar & NHRA plus events, driving schools and more make Sonoma Raceway a must-drive destination 340 days out of the year!