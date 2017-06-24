Late night legend Paul Shaffer: “There’s no money in smelling the roses”

Posted 10:51 PM, June 24, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46PM, June 24, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Singer Paul Shaffer performs onstage during Little Kids Rock Benefit 2016 at Capitale on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)

Dave Hoekstra visits with longtime Late Night/Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer, whose tour with the World’s Most Dangerous Band hits the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on June 30.  Shaffer talks about what prompted him to get the band back together and cut an album, the Chicago soul sound and his exposure to music and radio growing up, his exploits with the likes of Bill Murray and the Blues Brothers, staying in touch with David Letterman, and much more.