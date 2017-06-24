× Late night legend Paul Shaffer: “There’s no money in smelling the roses”

Dave Hoekstra visits with longtime Late Night/Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer, whose tour with the World’s Most Dangerous Band hits the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on June 30. Shaffer talks about what prompted him to get the band back together and cut an album, the Chicago soul sound and his exposure to music and radio growing up, his exploits with the likes of Bill Murray and the Blues Brothers, staying in touch with David Letterman, and much more.