Han Solo Shakeup

Lord and Miller…OUT. Ron Howard…IN. Big shakeup this week as the director chairs get shuffled on the next STAR WARS standalone – The Young Han Solo film – with only three weeks left for principle photography. We talk about what this could mean for the franchise on many different levels and, while armed with all the latest reports, speculate on how and why this all happened. Joining us to make sense of it all are a couple of filmmakers who offer their amazing professional insights and Star Wars knowledge: J.C. Reifenberg (“Yoga Hosers”/”Hughes The Force”) and Kyle Newman (“Fanboys”/”Barely Lethal”). Plus, J.C. gives us the lowdown on his super popular Hollywood pop-up restaurant, The Scum and Villainy Cantina. Learn how you can save big on admission, exclusively for RFR listeners. Plus, bad Star Wars trivia and more.