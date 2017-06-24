× Celebrating Roger Badesch’s Birthday! The Best Dad Jokes, Moneak with Cupcake Fantasies, Adam Banicki’s new VICE documentary and Ximena with drinks! | Full Show (June 23rd)

Tonight on the show Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon are at the helm! We are celebrating our news man Roger Badesch and his 65th birthday live on air. We also take listener calls and texts to find the Best Dad Joke of all time. Then, Moneak from Cupcake Fantasies joins us with an epic golf cake for Rogers birthday as well as her life-changing cupcakes. For more information on Cupcake Fantasies email Moneak at CupcakeFantasies1@yahoo.com or call her at 708-623-4506. Following the celebration we welcome film/television documentarian Adam Banicki to discuss his new VICE documentary along with Ximena who brings the crew some delightful spirits to sip on for this Friday night show. All this and more!

Listen to the podcast right here:

