Authors Pat Colander and Jack Clark: Chicago Stories

Dave Hoekstra is joined by authors Pat Colander and Jack Clark for a conversation on writing and storytelling, and how both are shaped by the city of Chicago. Colander discusses her book, Hugh Hefner’s First Funeral, and Other True Tales of Love and Death in Chicago, which spans some of the offbeat stories she came across during her career writing for the Chicago Reader and Chicago Tribune. Clark talks about his self-published works as the city’s own cab driver-writer, including his latest, Nobody’s Angel, which follows a classic Chicago character as he finds himself at odds with the violence in the city streets.