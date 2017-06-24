× 2017 NHL Draft: Judd Sirott and Troy Murray live from the United Center

Judd Sirott and Troy Murray come to you live from the festivities at the United Center for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. They discuss the significance of the draft as a tool for building an organization, react to the flurry of moves the Blackhawks have made over the last few days, and talk with President and CEO John McDonough, new assistant coach Don Granato, first round pick defenseman Henri Jokiharju and third round center Evan Barratt.