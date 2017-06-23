BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 21: The photographer holds the new OnePlus 5 smartphone at a OnePlus pop-up store at the Bikini Berlin shopping mall on June 21, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 5 today in Europe at pop-up stores in Berlin, Amsterdam and London. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
WSJ Tech Columnist Geoffrey Fowler: A decade of iPhones, the “always on portals to distraction”
Wall Street Journal Personal Technology Columnist Geoffrey Fowler tells his iPhone what he loves and hates about it, via a letter in the newspaper itself. Geoffrey and John hash out the ways in which this technology has benefited and maimed the human race in its 10 years of existence. Then, listeners tell John what they love and hate about their smartphones.