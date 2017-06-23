Wintrust Business Lunch 6/23/17: Silicon in Chicago, New Uber CEO’s, & Summer Concerts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, right, speaks with panelists at the Facebook Communities Summit, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Chicago. Zuckerberg (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Silicon Valley was in Chicago this past week. Ben Meyerson  laid out the details behind the reason why Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Facebook) and Travis Kalanick (Former CEO of Uber) were in Chicago. Steve then dove deeper into the Uber  ousting of Travis Kalanick and Tom Gimbel questioned if the company will be able to last, Barry Sturner joined Steve to talk about the poor real estate numbers in the Midwest, and Front Row Phyllis broke down all the events for the summer weekend.

 