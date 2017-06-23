× The Opening Bell 6/23/17: Oil is Officially in a Bear Market – Down 20% From Last Summer

The Fed meeting is over, inflation is still a concern, and commodities are way down, but what should be the focus? Steve checked in with Paul Nolte (SVP Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to sort through the details of where this all leaves us in the market and where were going for the second half of the year. Steve then chatted with Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) about the best and worst times/ways to use mileage points for credit cards.