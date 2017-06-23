× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.23.17: Jimmy Butler traded out of the Bulls, 10 years of iPhone, Hedy Weiss and Bright Side of Life

The Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves yesterday. Sam Panayotovich gives John the pros and cons of this decision. Then, Wall Street Journal Personal Technology Columnist Geoffrey Fowler explains why he both loves and hates his iPhone, which celebrates its 10 year anniversary. John reads you Sun-Times Theater Critic Hedy Weiss’s review of Pass Over, and you tell him if you think she deserves the harsh response from Steppenwolf. Finally, you tell us what’s making you smile today on Bright Side of Life!