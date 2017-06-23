× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-23-17

We have another exceptional show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, WGN’s Mark Carman helps us make sense of the recent moves made by the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, we are introduced to the Blackhawks first round draft pick, Henri Jokiharju, Reuters reporter Dave McKinney and WGN’s Amy Guth recap another busy week in news, the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz gets us up to speed on “The Bachelorette” and we end the show with our monthly visit from genius innovator and “Shark Tank” champion Steve Gadlin as he steps into “The Frying Pan!”

