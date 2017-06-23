× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Rauner and Madigan, and healthcare, oh my!

Ace Reuters reporter Dave McKinney and WGN’s Amy Guth join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the GOP healthcare overhaul, Republican Karen Handel defeating Democrat Jon Ossoff in a race to represent a suburban Atlanta seat in Congress, the ongoing state budget kerfuffle, the death of Nabra Hassanen, the latest bid for the Chicago Sun-Times, who was bludgeoned with a baseball bat by a motorist, the new Ken dolls, the legal loophole in North Carolina that prevents women from withdrawing consent to sex, the Chicago Bulls trading away Jimmy Butler, the Blackhawks shaking up their roster, Sean Spicer barring television cameras from a media briefing, an alderman calling for the closing of lakefront underpass, the acquittal of the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile and President Trump tweeting about the lack of a James Comey tape.

