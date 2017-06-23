× The Carry Out 6-23-17: “So for those counting the Bears and the Bulls draft days were considered the worst in their respective sports”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Republicans tweaking their healthcare bill, leaders in Springfield cancelling a scheduled meeting, Mayor Emanuel dodging questions about closing the Ohio underpass, a new study saying driving while high causes more accidents, Facebook introducing new tools to protect women in India, the Feds removing grizzly bears from the protected list, the NHL Draft taking place, the Blackhawks making a few big trades, the Bulls trading Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler thanking fans on Instagram, the Cubs playing the Marlins in Miami, The Sox moving out of last place and Ron Howard directing the new Hans Solo movie.

