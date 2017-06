× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.23.17: Jackknifed semis

We kicked off Pride weekend with the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus in-studio and they were amazing. Amanda Jackson from the Peninsula was in-studio as well to talk about things going on at the hotel. Gary Bettman expressed how proud he was to have the NHL Draft in Chicago. Edzo checked in on what the Blackhawks will do today in the draft and to tell Andrea he missed her. Lou Manfredini fixes our wet basements.